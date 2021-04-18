Surgical Needle Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2020-2027

“

Surgical NeedleSurgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.

The global average price of Surgical Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 727 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and Othersand the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Surgical Needle Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Surgical Needle was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Surgical Needle Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Surgical Needle market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Surgical Needle generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, Peters Surgical, Feuerstein, Sutures India, SERAG-WIESSNER, Internacional Farmacéutica, Aspen Surgical, Wego, Unimed, Resorba, Assut Medical,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Hospital, Clinic, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Surgical Needle, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Surgical Needle market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Surgical Needle from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Surgical Needle market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surgical Needle Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5/8 Circle

1.4.3 1/4 Circle

1.2.4 3/8 Circle

1.2.5 1/2 Circle

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Surgical Needle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surgical Needle Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surgical Needle Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Surgical Needle Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Surgical Needle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Surgical Needle Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Surgical Needle Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Surgical Needle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Surgical Needle Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Surgical Needle Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Surgical Needle Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Surgical Needle Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Surgical Needle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Surgical Needle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Surgical Needle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Surgical Needle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Surgical Needle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Surgical Needle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Surgical Needle Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Surgical Needle Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Surgical Needle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Surgical Needle Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Surgical Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Surgical Needle Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Surgical Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Surgical Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Surgical Needle Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Surgical Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Surgical Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Surgical Needle Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Surgical Needle Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Surgical Needle Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Surgical Needle Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Surgical Needle Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Surgical Needle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Surgical Needle Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Surgical Needle Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Surgical Needle Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Surgical Needle Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Surgical Needle Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Surgical Needle Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Surgical Needle Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Surgical Needle Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Surgical Needle Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Surgical Needle Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Needle Product Description

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.2.2 Medtronic Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Medtronic Surgical Needle Product Description

11.2.5 Medtronic Related Developments

11.3 B Braun

11.3.1 B Braun Corporation Information

11.3.2 B Braun Overview

11.3.3 B Braun Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 B Braun Surgical Needle Product Description

11.3.5 B Braun Related Developments

11.4 Medline

11.4.1 Medline Corporation Information

11.4.2 Medline Overview

11.4.3 Medline Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Medline Surgical Needle Product Description

11.4.5 Medline Related Developments

11.5 Smith & Nephew

11.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.5.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.5.3 Smith & Nephew Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Needle Product Description

11.5.5 Smith & Nephew Related Developments

11.6 Peters Surgical

11.6.1 Peters Surgical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Peters Surgical Overview

11.6.3 Peters Surgical Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Peters Surgical Surgical Needle Product Description

11.6.5 Peters Surgical Related Developments

11.7 Feuerstein

11.7.1 Feuerstein Corporation Information

11.7.2 Feuerstein Overview

11.7.3 Feuerstein Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Feuerstein Surgical Needle Product Description

11.7.5 Feuerstein Related Developments

11.8 Sutures India

11.8.1 Sutures India Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sutures India Overview

11.8.3 Sutures India Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sutures India Surgical Needle Product Description

11.8.5 Sutures India Related Developments

11.9 SERAG-WIESSNER

11.9.1 SERAG-WIESSNER Corporation Information

11.9.2 SERAG-WIESSNER Overview

11.9.3 SERAG-WIESSNER Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 SERAG-WIESSNER Surgical Needle Product Description

11.9.5 SERAG-WIESSNER Related Developments

11.10 Internacional Farmacéutica

11.10.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Corporation Information

11.10.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Overview

11.10.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Surgical Needle Product Description

11.10.5 Internacional Farmacéutica Related Developments

11.12 Wego

11.12.1 Wego Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wego Overview

11.12.3 Wego Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Wego Product Description

11.12.5 Wego Related Developments

11.13 Unimed

11.13.1 Unimed Corporation Information

11.13.2 Unimed Overview

11.13.3 Unimed Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Unimed Product Description

11.13.5 Unimed Related Developments

11.14 Resorba

11.14.1 Resorba Corporation Information

11.14.2 Resorba Overview

11.14.3 Resorba Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Resorba Product Description

11.14.5 Resorba Related Developments

11.15 Assut Medical

11.15.1 Assut Medical Corporation Information

11.15.2 Assut Medical Overview

11.15.3 Assut Medical Surgical Needle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Assut Medical Product Description

11.15.5 Assut Medical Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Surgical Needle Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Surgical Needle Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Surgical Needle Production Mode & Process

12.4 Surgical Needle Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Surgical Needle Sales Channels

12.4.2 Surgical Needle Distributors

12.5 Surgical Needle Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Surgical Needle Industry Trends

13.2 Surgical Needle Market Drivers

13.3 Surgical Needle Market Challenges

13.4 Surgical Needle Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Surgical Needle Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Therefore, Surgical Needle Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Surgical Needle.”