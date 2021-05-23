Surgical Navigation Systems Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market research report added by Reports and Data analyzes market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, top companies, key strategic initiatives, statistical data and competitive landscape. The report further discusses the key factors influencing the market growth over the forecast period. The report covers product advancements and technological developments, supply and demand ratio, price analysis, gross margins, key segments and sub-segments, and strategic alliances in the market. The report covers a detailed analysis of the top companies operating in the market with their business and market strategies.

Government initiatives for large scale for technical advancements for devices used in market, geriatric population, rise in operational admission rate, and rise in chronic disease are key factors contributing to a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Mariner Endosurgery Inc (Canada) Sea Spine, 7D Surgical’s, Augmedics (Chicago) are the key players of the Surgical Navigation Systems market.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Neurosurgery navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems Orthopedic navigation systems, by referencing type Imageless Fluoroscopy-based CT-based Orthopedic navigation systems, by procedure Knee replacement Hip replacement ENT navigation systems Dental navigation systems Cardiac Navigation systems



Technologies Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Fluroscopic Navigation System

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Settings

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

Further key findings from the report

On February 2020, Sea Spine Holdings Corporation, and 7D Surgical, Inc had entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with 7D Surgical’s. According to the alliance, Sea Spine and 7D Surgical will integrate and co-market their combined product offerings and also would develop SeaSpine-specific instrumentation and would optimize to work with 7D Surgical’s flagship Machine-vision Image-Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform for spinal and cranial surgeries. This agreement had allowed SeaSpine for customized, a best-in-class navigational solution to the hospital and surgeon customers.

Augmedics a company based on augmented reality (AR) applications in health care. In the year 2019, Augmedics had received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S FDA for its Xvision Spine system. Xvision Spine (XVS) was the first to be used in guided surgery it uses both technologies of augmented reality on a headset and has the abilities of surgical navigation, for tracking the surgical instrument, and precisely to locate and guide the surgeon throughout the surgery.

Surgical Theater has announced in the year 2019 that the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health had approved the marketing of the Surgical Navigation Advanced Platform (SNAP) and SuRgical Planner (SRP) systems. This technology was found to be the essential product for planning and performing complex surgeries in the human body: including the brain, heart, and spinal surgery.

Philips and B. Braun had launched Onvision needle tip tracking in 2019 was a breakthrough in realtime ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia the accurate needle placement was regarded as a critical process in regional anesthesia procedures, as it leads in unintended nerve and vessel punctures or collateral damage to surrounding tissue guidance, however, the ultrasound imaging has proved to be an essential tool for needle guidance, Onvision had reduced the effort of the anesthesiologist and has also helped in interpreting the ultrasound image and was found to be beneficial for the anesthesiologist to more confidently guide the tip of the needle.

