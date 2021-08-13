Surgical Microscopes Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Surgical Microscopes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global surgical microscopes market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A surgical microscope is a mechanically and electrically operated optical device that provides surgeons a stereoscopic, magnified and illuminated image of the small structures in the surgical area. It consists of a combination of lenses that are used in surgical settings to perform microsurgeries in the field of neurosurgery, oncology, urology, otorhinolaryngology, and ophthalmic, dental and cosmetic surgery. A surgical microscope is ergonomically designed to offer strain-free operations by allowing surgeons to adjust their posture while performing long and complicated procedures. It also provides optimum lighting and 3D visualization of fine structures in the operating field.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market Trends:

The global surgical microscopes market is primarily driven by the growing demand for complex minimally invasive neurosurgery and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) procedures. These procedures enable the surgeons to perform the surgeries more accurately in less time. Additionally, the increasing adoption of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS) and customized microscopy solutions are fueling the market growth. Besides this, with advancements in technology, manufacturers have introduced surgical microscopes that are more precise and have better illumination sources such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and automated and augmented reality microscopy. They have also enhanced the vision, stability, sizing, positioning, and recording capabilities in the microscope systems for a better outcome. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities on tissue clearing and targeted cell labeling for brain functions are also positively impacting the market growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into on casters, wall mounted, tabletop, and ceiling mounted.

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into ophthalmology, neurosurgery and spine surgery, ENT surgery, dentistry, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, gynecology, and others.

The market has been categorized based on the end use into hospitals, dental clinics and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Alcon Vision LLC, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH (Metall Zug AG), Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation), Olympus Corporation, Seiler Instrument Inc., Synaptive Medical Inc., Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., and Topcon Corporation.

