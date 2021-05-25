Surgical Marking Pens Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Surgical Marking Pens: Introduction

Surgical marking pens are widely used during surgical procedures, as these are sterile, convenient due to single use, and help reduce surgical errors. Moreover, they enable precise marking on the skin prior to and during surgery.

Key Drivers of Global Surgical Marking Pens Market

The global surgical marking pens market is driven by a rise in the number of surgical procedures, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increase in the geriatric population

Technological advancement in the field of surgical marking pens and rise in healthcare expenditure and government funding for the development of the medical field are expected to further boost the global surgical marking pens market during the forecast period

A rise in demand from patients for minimally invasive surgeries is also estimated to propel the global surgical marking pens market

However, stringent government regulations and lack of proper reimbursement for surgical marking pens are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period

Dual Ink to be Highly Attractive Segment

In terms of type, the global surgical marking pens market can be classified into single ink and dual ink

The dual ink segment is expected to account for a major share of the global surgical marking pens market by 2030 owing to high usage of dual ink surgical marking pen in surgeries due to compatibility and ease of usage

Hospitals to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global surgical marking pens market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the market in the next few years due to a rise in the demand for surgical devices in hospitals, which offer favorable reimbursement and developed infrastructure

North America to Offer Significant Opportunities in Surgical Marking Pens Market

In terms of region, the global surgical marking pen market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2019 owing to favorable healthcare infrastructure, high per capita income, and high rate of adoption of advanced surgeries.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to an increase in awareness and rise in patient affordability of surgeries, which in turn is expected to boost the number of procedures conducted in emerging countries during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Surgical Marking Pens Market

The global surgical marking pens market is semi-consolidated, with the presence of international and local players.

