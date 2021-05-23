Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027
Market Size – USD 159.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market trends – Advancement in technology.
The global surgical instrument tracking systems market is expected to be valued at USD 431.6 million by 2027 from USD 159.4 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 13.2% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.
The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market will be like in the years to come.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/336
Owing to the introduction of new technology and the need for lower healthcare costs and successful equipment management, North America held the largest market share, driving demand for the commodity. In the year 2019, the region held a 34.8% market share.
Key participants include Material Management Microsystems, Fortive Corporation Group, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Mobile Aspects, Key Surgical, Inc., TGX Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, Xerafy, and Getinge Group, among others.
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market on the basis of component, technology, end-user, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Hardware
Readers
Tags
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radiofrequency identification (RFID)
Barcode
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Private Hospitals
Public Hospitals
Others
Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/336
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Surging demand in commercial applications
4.2.2.2. Growing demand in homeland security
4.2.2.3. Growing demand in ISR operations
4.2.2.4. Increased R&D investment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of unmanned ground vehicle
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Operation Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Autonomous
5.1.2. Remotely Operated
5.1.3. Tethered
Continued…