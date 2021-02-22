Surgical Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 – Future Prospects with Leading Key Players Ansell, Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care

“Surgical Gloves Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The Surgical Gloves Market was valued at US$ million 2,292.03 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned:

ANSELL

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL INC.

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

DYNAREX

ABENA UK LTD

UNIGLOVES (UK) LIMITED

GLOBUS (SHETLAND) LTD

BARBER HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Segmentation Analysis:

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Raw Material is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and Biogel gloves. In 2019, the latex gloves segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the advantage of latex for making gloves is due to its elasticity. The Biogel gloves segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period.

The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free. Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

The report Surgical Gloves Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented type, application and region, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Surgical Gloves market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Surgical Gloves ” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Surgical Gloves ” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Surgical Gloves ” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Surgical Gloves ” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The report analyzes factors affecting Surgical Gloves market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

