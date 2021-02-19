Surgical Gloves Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Unigloves (UK) Limited, Globus Group, Barber Healthcare Limited, Dynarex

The Surgical Gloves Market was valued at US$ million 2,292.03 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free. Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

Surgical Gloves Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATIOn, Cardinal Health Inc., HENRY SCHEIN, INC., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd), Barber Healthcare Limited are among the leading companies operating in the Surgical Gloves market.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade. However, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing personal protective equipment the demand for Surgical Gloves was significantly increased. Personal Protective equipment for healthcare professionals is essential to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as a result of this World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the governments and market players to act definitively to boost the production of masks, respirators, gloves, medical gowns and other PPE products used in healthcare systems.

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Raw Material is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and Biogel gloves. In 2019, the latex gloves segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the advantage of latex for making gloves is due to its elasticity. The Biogel gloves segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period.

To comprehend global Surgical Gloves market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

