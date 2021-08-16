Surgical Gloves: Manufacturing Process, Industry Trends, Plant Setup, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost And Revenue 2021-2026

Surgical gloves refer to disposable gloves that are used during medical procedures and examinations to help prevent cross-contamination and reduce contact with external agents, such as humidity or dirt. They are made from different polymers, such as nitrile rubber, neoprene, latex, polyvinyl chloride, etc.

Surgical gloves are available in unpowdered and powdered forms, where the powdering is done with corn starch to lubricate the gloves for easy usage. As a result, surgical gloves are extensively used for medical purposes, chemical processes, food handling, etc.

The expanding healthcare sector and rising awareness regarding health and safety measures are driving the surgical gloves market.

They enable hygiene maintenance and offer safety measures at a low cost. Furthermore, significant growth in the food processing sector is also bolstering the product demand for the safe handling of food products.

Apart from this, surgical gloves are used in the chemical sector as they offer basic protection against surface contamination and corrosives. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

