Surgical Boom Market is expected to reach US$ 354.99 Mn by 2027 | Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amico, Getinge Group, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Skytron, C V Medical

According to our new market research study on “Surgical Boom Market – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Installation, Product Type, and End-User,” the global surgical boom market is expected to reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027 from US$ 252.08 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global surgical boom market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.

Based on installation, the surgical boom market is segmented into roof mounted and floor mounted. The roof mounted segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the floor mounted segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The roof mounted booms are ideal for the supply of electricity and medical gasses. The roof mounted booms allow easy addition and removal of medical gasses as per the hospital needs.

The surgical boom market growth is also attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, and the benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced safety, and mobility. However, troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms restricts the market growth.

Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amico, Getinge Group, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Skytron, C V Medical, Medicana, Hillrom, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd are among the prominent players operating in the surgical boom market. The key companies are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Getinge announced the launch of Maquet PowerLED II in the US. The Maquet PowerLED II Surgical Light brings best in class technology to general and Hybrid operating rooms by enabling surgeons and staff to improve their surgical efficiency.

Market Insights

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Spike in the number of hospital admissions due to increase in geriatric population, mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in number of accidents, among others, has led to rise in number surgical procedures. As per the Lifespan Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and ~500,000 open surgeries are performed every year in the US. Surge in number of accidents and trauma cases is another factor boosting the number of surgeries being performed worldwide. Accident and emergency departments (A&E) in England reported ~70,231 patient visits every day in 2019, i.e., 4.8% higher than the count witnessed in 2018.

Technological advancements are enabling various hospitals and medical institutes to perform a large number of surgeries in a year. For instance, Taiwan’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital performs ~167,000 surgeries in a year, and it claims to have performed the highest number of surgeries in the world. Further, in 2018, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) performed the maximum number of surgeries, i.e., ~194,000 surgeries.

Introduction Government Initiatives to Promote Healthcare Modernisation

Government authorities in developed and developing countries are focusing on strengthening their healthcare sector through significant investments. For instance, the Government of India under its Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana—sanctioned USD 84,221,420 (INR 620 crore) for the construction of AIIMS-like institutions and USD 27,168,200 (INR 200 crore) for procuring medical equipment for establishing modular operation theaters. According to the Invest India, the hospital industry in India accounts for 80% of its total healthcare market, and it effectively attracting both global as well as domestic investors. The hospital industry in the country is expected to reach US$ 132 billion by 2023 from US$ 61.8 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 16–17%. Similarly many healthcare investments are being made in Poland. The city of Kraków in Poland invested in three hospitals to expand their services. With these funds the Kraków center for rehabilitation and orthopedics aims to set up three new operating rooms, a recovery room, a blood bank, and a few new rooms for patients. Increase in such government activities is creating vital growth opportunities for the surgical boom market players to secure growth in the coming years.

The Report Segments the Global Surgical Boom Market as Follows:

By Installation

Roof Mounted

Floor Mounted

By Product Type

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



