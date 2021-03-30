Surge arrester Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Surge arrester market is valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surge Arrester is device that defends electrical power system from harm caused by switching and lightning effects. It is occasionally known as wave protection device to safeguard equipment in diffusion of power and in supply system. Surge arresters are vital components for the safeguard of electrical equipment in transmission and distribution(T&D) networks. They are positioned in transmission lines, substations, and additional parts of electrical networks. In addition, the global surge arrester market is growing investments in transmission & distribution (T&D) networks. Development and upgrading of T&D networks have an immediate impact on the market growth. For instance, according to IEA World Energy Outlook 2020, USD 2.3 trillion was spent globally in the electric network for the period of 2012-2019, with a yearly investment of around USD 283 billion through the same period. Financing in electrical networks is essential to consistently meet the rising electricity demands. With the rising electrification of traditionally non-electric sectors, due to the adoption of electric vehicles, such as transportation, the demand for electricity is expected to further augment during the forecast period. However, product counterfeiting by local players, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surge arrester market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the technical developments in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to increasing need to increase renewable power generation capacity encourage utilities across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi ABB

Siemens Energy

General Electric

Eaton

Hubbell

CG Power

Schneider Electric

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polymeric

porcelain

By Voltage:

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra High Voltage

By Class:

Distribution Class

Intermediate Class

Station Class

By Application:

AIS (Air insulated switchgear )

GIS(Gas insulated switchgear)

By end user:

Utilities

Industries

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Surge arrester market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors