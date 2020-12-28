Surfactant Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2020 | BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Clariant, Evonik Industries

Surfactant market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing demand for bio-based surfactants and sustainable green surfactant products will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the surfactant market in the above mentioned period.

Brief Outlook on Surfactant Market

Surfactants, also termed as surface active agents, are the organic composite of both hydrophilic and hydrophobic group. These surfactants are extensively utilized in several applications such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and cosmetics.

The increasing demand from numerous applications, rising bio-based product demand, growing demand for personal care and home care products, easy accessibility of surfactants, increasing awareness about the products such as hand sanitizer are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the surfactant market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. But, the fluctuating raw material prices and toxicity of some surfactants will act as challenges to the surfactant market growth.

However, the implementation of strict regulations by government agencies will act as a limitation to the growth of the surfactant market in the above mentioned period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Zhejiang Zanyu Technology, SinoLight Corporation, Aarti Industries, Solvay S.A., Dow, Procter & Gamble, KOA Corporation, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd, Bayer AG, Elements, Emery Oleochemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants among other.

The 'Global Surfactant Market Insights' research report added by Data Bridge Market Research, is an in-depth Regional analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Surfactant market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Surfactant market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Surfactant market report estimates 2018 – 2027 market development trends for Surfactant industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Surfactant industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Surfactant market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

