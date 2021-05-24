Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Surface treatment has several benefits and extension in the life of mold and tools. The chemicals can help reduce the plant downtime, pay for expensive repair and maintenance, and also enhance process performance. The factors, such as strict regulations regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds, will limit the growth of the market.

Growth in concerns regarding the effects of chemical surface treatment has led to the shift from chemicals to bio-based (green) products, to abide by the regulations brought into the industry. This will impact the market negatively. However, the use of surface treating chemicals in construction for commercial as well as residential infrastructure will provide ample growth opportunities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are quickly catching up with the developed region in terms of the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plating Chemicals Cleaners Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Construction Transportation General Industry Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

