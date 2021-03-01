 Surface Mount Technology  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Mycronic AB, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG

The report titled “Surface Mount Technology Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Surface Mount Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.46% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Surface Mount Technology Market: – Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Mycronic AB, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Juki Corporation, Hanwha Group, Neoden Technology Co.,Ltd, Viscom AG, Electronic Manufacturing Services Group, Inc., Kasdon Electronics Limited

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Optronic made some significant investments that were quality enhancing for the PCB line by ordering surface mounting machine, MY300, from Mycronic AB. Optronic has also been a supplier to Mycronic as it manufactures all cameras for Mycronic surface mounting machines.

– April 2020 – Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. made available the new YRM20 surface mounter. Built on a next-generation platform that embodies the intelligent factory, this high-efficiency premium modular mounter utilizes a high-speed, multi-purpose rotary head when combined with the new high-speed feeder, delivers high mounting performance.

Market Overview:

– Most of the electronics are expected to be more compact, and there is an increase in demand for smaller units, where SMT makes this possible. But even though these units are not as bulky as older devices, there is a much higher component density, as well as more connections per component. This means that electronics can be more advanced and efficient than ever before, while the form factor is still as compact as possible. Fewer holes are required to be drilled into the boards, which leads to faster and more automated assembly processes, and the fact that components can be situated on either side of the circuit board simplifies things further. All of this results in less time required for setting up and production, a lower initial cost, reduced manufacture cost, and more efficient use of time.

– However, SMT is not suited for any large, high-power/high-voltage parts. Also, the small size of SMDs can create issues, in that the solder joint dimensions continue to become smaller as advances are made toward ultra-fine pitch technology. Ultimately, this means that less solder can be used for each joint, which can result in voiding and integrity issues. Further, building a multi-layer PCB is an expensive, time-consuming prospect; however, additive manufacturing provides the complex board which can be generated at a relatively low expense. 3D-printed electronics can create 3D circuits by printing the substrate item layer by layer and then adding the liquid ink on top of it that contains electronic functionalities. Surface-mount technology is essential here as it is added to create the final system. The result is a circuit that can take any shape imaginable.

Key Market Trends

Automotive is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The increasing usage of electric vehicles across the world is also creating significant opportunities for the surface mount technology market. In May 2020, Trackwise Designs announced that it had secured a production order based on its Improved Harness Technology (IHT), for delivery in mid-2020. In support of initial vehicle production activities, this order follows successful funded innovative production activities last year for this UK-based designer and electric car manufacturer. Recently in May 2020, Tesla has done a turnaround on its previous position on vehicle-to-grid technology. According to a press release by Tesla, they are already integrating V2G technology in the electrical architecture of the Model 3. The company is doing reverse engineering of the Model 3 charger, which was fully bidirectional. To complement this design, the two-way design is replicated three times across the same Printed Circuit Board (PCB) on the Model 3 charger.

– According to the European Free Trade Association, registrations of electric vehicles in Europe jumped 57.4% in the first quarter of 2020. As the electric cars primarily constitute motor controller circuitry built on Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), it is further expected to drive the demand in the forecast period as surface mount technology is preferred for the assembly of these PCBs. However, with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, overall sales of passenger cars in the European Union, United Kingdom, and countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell by 52.9% in Q1 of FY2020, when many showrooms were closed due to lockdowns. This is further expected to hinder the anticipated growth of the surface mount technology market in the short-term forecasts.

– In December 2019, Power management company Eaton’s eMobility business has formed a partnership with U.S.-based manufacturing services company Jabil for the production of electromechanical and PCB assemblies. Eaton partnered with Jabil based on several factors. One of the reasons for the tie-up is the addition of the surface-mount technology production capacity needed for the expected increase in global electronic circuit demand as per the company. Jabil partnered with Eaton to enable its vision of delivering electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle, and off-highway original equipment manufacturers and support the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– The market for surface mount technology is growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to the presence of various PCB production facilities in the region. China is home to many PCB production facilities. AT&S’s most significant production unit is located in Shanghai with a focus on multi-layer PCB. This is because the company’s attention is on large volumes for mobile communications customers in China. Increasing smartphone adoption rates have made Asia-Pacific one of the largest mobile markets in the world. This is due to increasing population growth and urbanization. As per the GSM Association, more than 4 out of 5 connections will be smartphones by 2025. This trend is expected to increase the adoption of surface mount technology among consumer electronics in the region.

– In December 2019, Nexperia, a manufacturer of discrete and MOSFET components and logic & analog ICs, announced that Wingtech Technology, a Chinese telecom and computer equipment manufacturer has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital). In June 2020, Nexperia launched the latest range of GaN FET devices equipped next-generation high-voltage GaN HEMT H2 technology in the Nexperia’s proprietary CCPAK surface-mount packaging. Devices achieve superior on-state performance coupled with improved stability and simplify application designs due to their cascade configuration, which eliminates the requirement for complicated controls and drivers.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Surface Mount Technology market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Surface Mount Technology Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

