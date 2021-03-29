Surface Mount PLCC LEDs Market: Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2026 & Key Players

Surface Mount PLCC LEDs Market Outlook – 2026

Surface Mount PLCC LEDs are the illuminating light products that are encapsulated within silicon to enhance its tolerance for environmentally hostile applications. These LEDs are available in variety of colors, viewing angles, sizes, and wattages. These devices do not use wire and create less fuss. These find varied applications such as for portable consumer electronics, LCD backlighting, indications, automotive interiors, small message panel signage, front panel, and others. Surface mounted LEDs are energy efficient, provide high reliability, and are durable. Surface Mount PLCC LEDs are used in various industrial verticals such as IT & software, consumer electronics, defense & military, medical and healthcare, automotive and others. Therefore, the advancement of technology is expected to spike the surface Mount PLCC LEDs market.

The factors including increase in use of digitalization, advancement of technology toward miniaturization, and enhanced use of electronics in automotive drive the growth of the market. The rapid digitalization of various industries round the globe which includes advanced lighting, use of digital indicators, and various other upgradation at workplace finds the use of these light efficient LEDs. The growth in adoption of latest technologies such as IoT and AI fuels the use of portable remote devices where surface mount LEDs find wide application in terms of lighting. In addition, the high energy efficiency and robust nature finds its perfect application with IoT and AI where the use of small portable and durable device is maximum.

Moreover, the past few decades has witnessed drastic advancement of automotive in terms of car interior and exterior dynamics, which uses surface mount PLCC LEDs. Therefore, the surface mount PLCC LEDs market is expected to experience growth during the projected period. However, surface mount PLCC LED provide low brightness than DIPs and are not suitable for lamp heat dissipation, which act as a major restraint for the global surface mount PLCC LEDs market growth. Furthermore, the requirement of SMD with the next generation vehicles and also, the construction of smart ambience at various domestic, industrial and commercial sites. This opens several avenues for the surface mount PLCC LEDs market growth globally. Furthermore, SMD PLCC LEDs are developed with wide view angle and uniform light pattern, in addition, the advancement has led to the better color mixture when multiple colors are activated.

The surface Mount PLCC LEDs market is segmented on the basis of application, industrial vertical, and region. Based on application, it is divided into LCD backlighting, indications, automotive interiors, small message panel signage, front panel, and others. Based on industrial vertical, it is classified into communication, media & entertainment, healthcare, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players covered in the global surface mount industry are PLCC LEDs industry are Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom, Schiefer Lighting BV, Luxpia Co., Ltd., KDG Electronics Co.,Ltd., Conrad Electronic International GmbH & CoKG, Lumitron, Semmer Lighting Company, Bulbrite, MaxLite, Inc., and Norman Lamps.

Key Market Segments

By Application

LED Backlighting

Indications

Automotive Interiors

Small Message Panel Signage

Front Panel

Others

By Industry Vertical

Communication

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



