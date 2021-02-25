Surface Disinfectant Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | 3M (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Disinfectants are those chemical substances that are used to prevent infectious diseases and kill microorganisms by applying it on the surface such as washrooms, floors, tiles, furniture and instrument. As there is high vulnerability of infectious diseases among patients and staff members of clinics, hospital, and ambulatory surgical, proper cleanliness should always be maintained which eventually raises the demand for disinfectant products in the market.Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 436.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1057.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing rate of infectious disease.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in surface disinfectant market are 3M (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K), Sealed Air (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), Metrex Research, LLC. (U.S.), PURE Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc. (U.S), DuPont (U.S.), CarrollCLEAN (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Among Others.

