Support Hero reworks, Battle Pass changes, and more

Blizzard has launched a brand new weblog replace for Overwatch 2, and the developer is clearly dissatisfied with the sport’s present state.

The put up from the sport’s new govt producer, Jared Neuss, acknowledges that the crew is not happy with how every thing feels proper now and that they’re now taking a look at alternatives for enchancment that they should give attention to.

Many of those future enhancements will tackle queue points, with Blizzard at present investigating methods to alter the sport’s method to its Assist Heroes’ queue so as to alleviate the lengthy ready intervals that many gamers have been experiencing.

All future updates coming to Overwatch 2, as per the manager producer

Assist Heroes have historically not been the preferred alternative, with the vast majority of gamers preferring to play as Tank or DPS characters. Since they will queue for every of those three roles individually, the queues for Tank and Injury characters are usually longer, and thus the wait to play is elevated as effectively.

In accordance with Blizzard, whereas there isn’t any silver bullet for this problem, they’ve a number of concepts they hope to experiment with in future seasons of Overwatch 2. This contains options for making Assist roles extra enjoyable and rewarding for gamers to play. Nonetheless, the builders haven’t detailed precisely what these concepts are.

Blizzard can be speaking about focused Assist Hero rework, recreation UI system updates, and even some role-wide modifications to enhance a Assist’s high quality of life.

Whereas there are not any long-term modifications famous on this replace concerning queue occasions, Blizzard stated they’ll experiment with its Battle Cross XP rewards for gamers who queue for both the Assist or All roles within the quick time period.

They’ve said that most often, queues for Assist roles are lower than a minute. This has additionally made Overwatch 2’s queue time estimates extra correct after a current patch.

The put up additionally discusses the sport’s aggressive parts, rewards, and development for future seasons, in addition to the newest patch, which incorporates Hero stability modifications and the return of Mei after she was quickly faraway from the sport.

These Hero modifications embrace Genji and D.Va changing into a bit much less deadly now, Zarya has much less of a protect capacity, and Sombra’s hack powerup has been nerfed as effectively.

Blizzard stated they heard gamers’ suggestions on Overwatch 2’s sudden rank modifications, fee of suggestions, and extra concerning the aggressive system, stating that this can be a matter that may’t do justice with only a paragraph or two. They are going to as an alternative present a deeper dive into their plans for this quickly.

In the meantime, when it comes to rewards and development in Overwatch 2, Season 2 will see the continuation of Twitch drops, and every occasion will quickly have skins that gamers can earn by taking part in the sport.

Blizzard desires future seasons to really feel extra rewarding than Season 1. So, beginning with Season 3, the corporate plans to introduce extra attention-grabbing challenges, play-focused development methods, and a mixture of Battle Cross modifications. Just like the aggressive system, Blizzard will discuss extra about these modifications quickly.

The put up concluded by thanking all of the gamers who’ve caught with the sport, those that returned, and people who are simply getting began.



