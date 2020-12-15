Supply Chain Management Scm Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2027

Supply chain management provides a real-time analytical platform, which manages the flow of products and information across the supply chain network. This software is designed to enhance and strengthen the supply chain operations in an organization by managing production, inventory, sourcing, transportation, and supervising the product demand. This software can be customized on the basis of enterprise requirements. Its subcategories include supply chain planning, transportation management system (TMS), warehouse management system (WMS), manufacturing execution system, and others.

The global supply chain management market size was valued at $15.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $28.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. They are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the supply chain management market forecast period, due to its numerous benefits to the industry verticals such as reliability, scalability, integrated design, cost-effectiveness, and immediacy over traditional SCM model.

The top 10 key market players are Descartes Systems, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

Key Target Audience for the Supply Chain Management Market-

Cloud vendors

Application design and development service providers

System integrators

Consultancy firms/advisory firms

Training and education service providers

Data integration service providers

Managed service providers

Data quality service providers

This report studies the market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends, and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Market segmentation by companies, region, and type forms an integral part of this report. Historical data available in the report supports the market development on national, regional, and international levels. This is an informative study covering the market with in-depth analysis and portraying the current state of affairs in the industry.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

SaaS-based

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Consumer Goods

Retails

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Other

In Conclusion, the Global demand for Supply chain management Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to come up between 2020 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

