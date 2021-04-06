Supply Chain Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Oracle, The Descartes Systems Group, Infor, IBM, Manhattan Associates and more.

Supply Chain Management Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4100329

The global post-COVID-19 SCM market size to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 41.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2020–2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Supply Chain Management Market:

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle (US)

The Descartes Systems Group (Canada)

Infor (US)

IBM (US)

Manhattan Associates (US)

Logility (US)

Kinaxis (Canada)

Blue Yonder (US)

Korber (US)

Coupa Software (US)

Epicor (US)

BluJay Solutions (US)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4100329

“Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of SCM in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of SCM in large enterprises.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Due to the presence of more middle-class societies, APAC has more varied customer demands. Approximately 70% of the world’s container traffic passes through ports in APAC. Moreover, most APAC businesses reach their markets through complex supply chains that include many intermediaries, such as trading partners and a variety of different paths to market.

“Among hardware, RFID tags and readers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

RFID tags help in scanning devices or items to determine their location, contents, manufacturing date, shipping data, and order numbers. RFID plays a major role in inventory management, warehouse management, and the retail sector. In the supply chain, RFID plays a major role in enhancing the visibility from the point of manufacturing throughout the supply chain, and most significantly from the backroom to the floor and ultimately to the exit door.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.5 Market Scope

1.5.1 Market Segmentation

1.5.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Supply Chain Management Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Supply Chain Management Market: Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue From The Hardware/Software/Services Of Vendors

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustrative Example Of Oracle

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue From Hardware, Software, And Services

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 13 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 14 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 15 Global Supply Chain Management Market To Witness A High Growth During The Forecast Period

Figure 16 Leading Segments In The Market In 2020

Figure 17 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Supply Chain Management Market

Figure 18 Increasing Technological Developments To Boost The Adoption Of Supply Chain Management Solutions

4.2 Market, By Service And Deployment Mode

Figure 19 Professional Services Segment And On-Premises Segment To Hold High Market Shares In 2020

4.3 Market, By Region

Figure 20 Asia Pacific To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4.4 Supply Chain Management Market: Investment Scenario

Figure 21 Asia Pacific To Emerge As The Best Markets For Investments Over The Next Five Years

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

……CONTINUED

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4100329

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.