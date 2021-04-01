Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Supply Chain Analytics industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Supply Chain Analytics market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Supply Chain Analytics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Supply Chain Analytics industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Supply Chain Analytics market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Supplier performance analytics Inventory analytics Demand analysis and forecasting Spend & procurement analytics Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation Retail Aerospace & Defense Consumer Goods Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Supply Chain Analytics market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Supply Chain Analytics industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Supply Chain Analytics market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

