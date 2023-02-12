Superintendent Resigns After Bashing Family of Student Who Killed Herself

by way of YouTube/NBC New York

A New Jersey superintendent who sparked outrage together with his feedback a few 14-year-old scholar’s suicide has resigned, the varsity district introduced Saturday.

Central Regional Faculty District superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down lower than two weeks after freshman Adriana Kuch took her personal life following a vicious episode of bullying captured on video.

“The Central Regional household continues to mourn the lack of one in every of our youngsters,” the varsity district stated in a press release asserting the varsity board had accepted Parlapanides’ resignation Saturday.

Kuch’s demise rocked your complete group in Berkeley Township after she was discovered useless at her Bayville house on Feb. 3. Simply two days earlier, video was circulated amongst college students at Central Regional Excessive Faculty that confirmed Kuch being brutally attacked by a bunch of scholars as she walked down the hallway, whereas different college students cheered off digital camera.

{The teenager}’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the varsity for failing to guard his daughter. A whole bunch of scholars sided with him and staged a walkout earlier this week to name consideration to what they described as rampant, unchecked bullying.

“Adriana took her personal life as a result of no one on the college was capable of assist or care or step in,” sophomore Roman Valez informed NBC New York on the demonstration.

The college didn’t name police after Kuch’s assault—a choice Parlapanides insisted was consistent with college coverage.

“My daughter truly blacks out they usually don’t name an ambulance, they take her to the nurse’s workplace,” a heartbroken Michael Kuch informed ABC 7.

The 4 women allegedly concerned within the assault have since been charged, however Kuch’s household says the varsity dragged their ft in taking any form of motion in opposition to her assailants.

“It’s devastating how they had been allowed to proceed on,” Adriana’s brother, Jacob, informed NewsNation this week, questioning why it took greater than every week for the varsity to droop her alleged attackers.

Within the midst of backlash over the varsity’s dealing with of the incident, Parlapanides publicly tried to shift blame to Kuch’s familly—blaming her suicide on an “affair” he stated her father had had years earlier that he claimed led her mom to kill herself, and suggesting the 14-year-old had a drug drawback.

Story continues

“Her grades and decisions declined in seventh and eighth grade. We provided her drug rehab and psychological providers on 5 events however the father refused each time,” Parlapanides stated in feedback to The Each day Mail.

“He’s just about blaming her,” Kuch stated of Parlapanides’ feedback to The New York Publish. “My daughter was attacked in your college and you probably did nothing. And now you need to blame this on everybody else besides your self since you failed and also you suck at your job. … You need to in all probability resign and perhaps even develop into a greeter at Walmart.”

Following the superintendent’s resignation on Saturday, Kuch shared a replica of the varsity district’s announcement on Fb and stored his response temporary: “‘I’ll let this converse for itself.”

If you happen to or a liked one are battling suicidal ideas, please attain out to the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Disaster Textual content Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can too textual content or dial 988.

Learn extra at The Each day Beast.

Get the Each day Beast’s largest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Enroll now.

Keep knowledgeable and achieve limitless entry to the Each day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.