Superfoods Market Share | Industry Demand, Revenue Growth and Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global superfoods market to grow continuously during the next five years.

Superfoods are nutrient-rich food products that help in maintaining good health and wellbeing. They contain a rich amount of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, fatty acids, etc. Superfoods mostly include a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, etc. They help in improving heart health, boosting immunity, enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of premature aging, etc. Superfood ingredients are widely adopted in various value-added food products, such as bakery items, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, instant food mixes, ready-to-eat items, etc.

Market Trends

The rising consumer health consciousness, coupled with the increasing awareness towards several nutritional benefits of superfoods, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related ailments is also catalyzing the need for healthier alternatives for a calorie-rich diet. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products has propelled the utilization of superfood ingredients in the food processing industry. The growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free, vegan, and organic food products with plant-sourced ingredients has led to the emergence of newer product variants with prolonged shelf-life and easy storage benefits.

Superfoods Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Creative Nature Ltd

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

Healthy Truth

Nature’s Superfoods LLP

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Suncore Foods Inc

Sunfood Corporation

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains & Seeds

Herbs & Roots

Meat

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Supplements

Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Others



