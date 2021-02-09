Superfoods Market Production, Global Demand, Growth and Supply Overview 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The superfoods Market is predicted to register a revenue of USD 22.97 by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Top Companies operating in the Global Superfoods Market profiled in the report: Sunfood, Nature’s Superfoods LLP, OMG! Organic Meets Good, Suncore Foods Inc., Superlife Co. Pte Ltd, Raw Nutrition, Barleans, ADUNA Ltd

The superfoods Market is segmented by type, as fruits, vegetables, grains and cereals, herbs and roots, and other types. The other types category includes organic and raw cacao, spirulina, chlorella, etc. By distribution channel, the Market studied is segmented into hyperMarkets/superMarkets, online channel, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, and other distribution channels. The other distribution channels include health stores, kiosks, etc.

Growing Demand for Clean-label and Naturally Derived Products

With the growing interest of consumers in identifying the ingredients present in the food and beverages they consume, the Market growth for clean-label ingredients has been triggered. This is due to concerns about the long-term effects of the ingredients used in food and beverages, in terms of nutrition content and its impact on well-being and environmental sustainability. According to a survey conducted by Ingredion, nearly 80% of consumers in Asia-Pacific are concerned about the long-term impacts of artificial ingredients on their health, and 70% of consumers are aware about every ingredient in their food. This leads to continuous new product launches with a strong positioning for superfoods.

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains and Seeds

Herbs and Roots

SuperMarkets/ HyperMarkets

Online Channels

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

