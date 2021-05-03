Superfood Infused Beverages Market: Overview, Competitive Analysis and Global Industry Trends

Global Superfood Infused Beverages Market: Overview

Superfood beverages refer to refreshing drinks offering several nutritional benefits to people with hectic lifestyle. These people demand on-the-go nutrition as they do not have enough time to sit and have intake of daily nutritional requirements. These drinks comprise a wide range of components, from reviving tonics to nourishing meals. A superfood infused portable drink refers to those drinks that are packed in portable pouches and offer plentiful of nutrients that consumers can have on the go. The global superfood infused beverages market is expected to gather traction from increased demand rising from this segment of consumers. A rise in demand for organic beverages is witnessed from consumers who are extra careful about what they eat and how to stay fit and healthy. For instance, a bottle of TigerNut comes with organic horchata or yacon syrup added to Choco Superfood Smoothie make ideal nutritious drink for health conscious drink. Such innovations are expected to support development of the global superfood infused beverages market in the forthcoming years.

A rise in the expenses of consumers on healthy food items is likely to come up as a significant growth driver for the global superfood infused beverages market over the period of assessment. Producers of healthy food and beverage items are increasingly focusing on bringing in innovative ways to enhance the nutrient value of the existing products. Producers of such food items have shifted their focus to millennials owing to their augmented awareness about health and fitness. These millennials are also empowered with increasing purchasing ability, which is further likely to drive the expansion of the global superfood infused beverages market over the timeframe of analysis.

Form, drying process, application, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global superfood infused beverages market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global Superfood Infused Beverages market.

Global Superfood Infused Beverages Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global superfood infused beverages market is mentioned below:

In April 2020, US-based health and wellness organization, Adapt Brands, launched a new range of products containing superfood infused coconut water drink – Adapt SuperWater. The company specializes in cannabidiol (CBD) supplements. With the introduction to such innovative products, the company is expected to reach out to wider base of consumers across the globe.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global superfood infused beverages market include the below-mentioned:

BluePrint Organic

Vonge, LLC

Sui Generis Spirits, LLC

Herbal Clean

Lemonkind

Bai

Global Superfood Infused Beverages Market: Key Trends

The global superfood infused beverages market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

High Nutrient Content to Stoke Demand in the Market

In comparison with alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages account for most of the drinks in the global superfood infused beverages market. This has compelled producers to shift their inclination toward the making of superfood infused beverages that are non-alcoholic ones.

Many countries in the world, such as The Netherlands, Canada, and South Africa have already made use of cannabis legal for both medicinal and recreational purposes. Cannabis infused drinks are the latest offerings in the cannabis market. Producers of cannabis infused drinks consider hemp and cannabis as superfood. As such, cannabis infused drinks are considered superfood infused beverages. Such innovations are likely to open up new avenues of growth for the global superfood infused beverages market in the years to come. However, superfood infused beverages that are made from fruits, such as smoothies and drinks are extremely popular and are rapidly gaining traction across all age groups due to the high nutritional benefits of the drinks. Superfood infused beverages come with either flavor or plain. Flavored ones are more popular in the market as compared to the plain ones.

Global Superfood Infused Beverages Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global superfood infused beverages market, North America regions is likely to account for major share of the market. The region is expected to witness considerable growth over the tenure of assessment due to the high nutrient content of these drinks. Increased research and development activities to bring on new and innovative such drinks in the region are expected to bolster growth of the regional market in the years to come. Besides, improved purchase ability of the consumers make way for rapid growth of the superfood infused beverages market in North America.

