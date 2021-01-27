Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Overview

Superfoods are high in nutritional value and have many health benefits. Superfoods include almonds, coconut, moringa wheatgrass, spirulina, kale chips, beetroot chips, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, and many more. Superfoods are high in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. They are very effective foods to fight cancer, diabetes, and several digestive problems. They contain healthy fat. There is much demand for these superfoods in the market and hence the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global superfood-based packaged snacks market is the growing awareness among people regarding the health benefits of grain seeds. The government’s initiatives to offer trade tariffs standoff to pecan growers are also fueling the growth of the market globally. The surging number of organized retailing outlets has helped the market by increasing its customer base. Moreover, the nutritional value and convenience offered by superfood-based packaged snacks to regulate and maintain the daily intake of dietary fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals are boosting the growth of the global superfood-based packaged snacks market. However, the great flavors of the foods also fueled the growth of the global markets. Marketers are focusing on launching an innovative product to boost the demand for the products in the global market. The launch of gluten-free quinoa seeds further boosts the market due to the growing concern of the people regarding their health. The products are highly rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are regarded as health-centric foods for heart patients. People are admiring the innovations by manufacturers to experiment with traditional foods like quinoa and bring new varieties to the market. The increasing investment activities by prominent players to expand the market are further propelling the market growth significantly.

Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Segmentation

The global superfood-based packaged snacks market can be segmented into type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into superfruit-based packaged superfood snacks, edible seaweed-based packaged superfood snacks, nuts, grains, and seeds-based packaged superfood snacks. The superfruit-based packaged superfood snacks segment holds hegemony over others due to the growing popularity of plant-based food products. Healthy snacking is an on-going trend and thus induces segments to grow significantly. People are willing to spend more premium amounts for high-quality products and thus new entrants are expecting the segment to create many lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into independent retailers, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and online retailers. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounts for the largest share in the global superfood-based packaged snacks market due to the offers and discounts on products. The growing inclination of people toward convenient and classy shopping malls is also fueling the market.

Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Regional analysis

Europe accounts for the largest share in the global superfood-based packaged snacks market due to the growing health concern among the people. Moreover, there is a significant spike in the demand for unprocessed food in the region.

North America is the fast-growing region in the global superfood-based packaged snacks market due to the presence of prominent players in the region. The ease of availability of these products due to the surging number of supermarkets in the region also propelled the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing cultivation of these foods. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of people in the region coupled with long working hours attributes to the significant growth of the regional market.

Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global superfood-based packaged snacks market are Superlife Co. Pte Ltd., Sunfood Corp., Suncore Foods Inc., Nutrisure Ltd. T/A Naturya, Navitas LLC, Healthy Truth, General Mills Inc., Creative Nature Ltd., Actspand Pte Ltd., Rhythm Superfoods, Navitas Organics, Nature’s Path Foods, and New Smoothie Kit Line.

