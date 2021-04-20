Superconducting Cables Market growth and forecast research 2020 – 2027

“

Superconducting CablesSuperconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

The Superconducting Cables Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Superconducting Cables was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Superconducting Cables Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Superconducting Cables market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Superconducting Cables generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Nexans, AMSC, MetOx, Furukawa Electric, STI, Bruker, Fujikura, SEI, SuNam, SHSC, Innost,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• YBCO Cables, Bi-2212 Cables, Bi2223 Cables, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Grid and Smart Grid, Industrial Applications, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Superconducting Cables, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Superconducting Cables market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Superconducting Cables from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Superconducting Cables market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 YBCO Cables

1.2.3 Bi-2212 Cables

1.2.4 Bi2223 Cables

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Grid and Smart Grid

1.3.3 Industrial Applications

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Superconducting Cables Production

2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Superconducting Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Superconducting Cables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Superconducting Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Superconducting Cables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Superconducting Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Superconducting Cables Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Superconducting Cables Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Superconducting Cables Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Superconducting Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Superconducting Cables Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Superconducting Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Superconducting Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Superconducting Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Superconducting Cables Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Superconducting Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Superconducting Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Superconducting Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Superconducting Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Superconducting Cables Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Superconducting Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Superconducting Cables Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Superconducting Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Superconducting Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Superconducting Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Superconducting Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Superconducting Cables Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Superconducting Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Superconducting Cables Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Superconducting Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Superconducting Cables Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Superconducting Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Superconducting Cables Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Superconducting Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Superconducting Cables Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Superconducting Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Superconducting Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Superconducting Cables Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Superconducting Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Superconducting Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Superconducting Cables Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Superconducting Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Superconducting Cables Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Superconducting Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Superconducting Cables Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Superconducting Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Superconducting Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Superconducting Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Nexans

12.1.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nexans Overview

12.1.3 Nexans Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nexans Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.1.5 Nexans Related Developments

12.2 AMSC

12.2.1 AMSC Corporation Information

12.2.2 AMSC Overview

12.2.3 AMSC Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AMSC Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.2.5 AMSC Related Developments

12.3 MetOx

12.3.1 MetOx Corporation Information

12.3.2 MetOx Overview

12.3.3 MetOx Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MetOx Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.3.5 MetOx Related Developments

12.4 Furukawa Electric

12.4.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 Furukawa Electric Overview

12.4.3 Furukawa Electric Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Furukawa Electric Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.4.5 Furukawa Electric Related Developments

12.5 STI

12.5.1 STI Corporation Information

12.5.2 STI Overview

12.5.3 STI Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STI Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.5.5 STI Related Developments

12.6 Bruker

12.6.1 Bruker Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bruker Overview

12.6.3 Bruker Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bruker Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.6.5 Bruker Related Developments

12.7 Fujikura

12.7.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fujikura Overview

12.7.3 Fujikura Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fujikura Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.7.5 Fujikura Related Developments

12.8 SEI

12.8.1 SEI Corporation Information

12.8.2 SEI Overview

12.8.3 SEI Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SEI Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.8.5 SEI Related Developments

12.9 SuNam

12.9.1 SuNam Corporation Information

12.9.2 SuNam Overview

12.9.3 SuNam Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SuNam Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.9.5 SuNam Related Developments

12.10 SHSC

12.10.1 SHSC Corporation Information

12.10.2 SHSC Overview

12.10.3 SHSC Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SHSC Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.10.5 SHSC Related Developments

12.11 Innost

12.11.1 Innost Corporation Information

12.11.2 Innost Overview

12.11.3 Innost Superconducting Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Innost Superconducting Cables Product Description

12.11.5 Innost Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Superconducting Cables Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Superconducting Cables Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Superconducting Cables Production Mode & Process

13.4 Superconducting Cables Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Superconducting Cables Sales Channels

13.4.2 Superconducting Cables Distributors

13.5 Superconducting Cables Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Superconducting Cables Industry Trends

14.2 Superconducting Cables Market Drivers

14.3 Superconducting Cables Market Challenges

14.4 Superconducting Cables Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Superconducting Cables Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

