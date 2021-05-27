Supercapacitor Market Overview, Industry Top Manufacturer, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global supercapacitor market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A supercapacitor, also known as ultracapacitor, stands for an electronic device for storing large amounts of electrical charge. It comprises of two metal plates covered with porous activated carbon and is involved in an electrolyte, dissolved in a solvent consisting of positive and negative ions. Supercapacitors deliver stabilized power, handle more fluctuations, discharge cycles, and have wide-ranging operating temperatures compared to the traditionally-used batteries. As a result, they are mainly used in smartphones, laptops, electronic devices, automobiles, etc. that function on batteries and require rapid charging.

Market Trends:

The expanding energy generation sector, coupled with the increasing requirement for energy-efficient equipment for solar and wind power systems, is primarily driving the global supercapacitors market. Moreover, supercapacitors are utilized in automobiles for a smooth charge/discharge cycle used for on/off switching in the vehicle. Besides this, the shift in consumer’s preferences for electric and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of supercapacitors across the utility sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. They are commonly deployed for generator bridging, ramping, regulation, primary frequency response, and voltage sag mitigation in microgrid monitoring and stabilization. In the coming years, the growing demand for consumer electronics with high battery requirements is further expected to propel the market for supercapacitors.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/supercapacitor-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Supercapacitor Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AVX Corporation

Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera)

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden)

Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries)

Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

Tesla Inc.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/33yIb2l

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Breakup by Module Type:

Less than 25V

25-100V

More than 100V

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon and Metal Oxide

Conducting Polymer

Composite Materials

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Reports By IMARC Group

laboratory filtration market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-filtration-market

Bopp films market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bopp-films-market

super absorbent polymers market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/super-absorbent-polymers-market

human insulin market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-insulin-market

hemodialysis market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemodialysis-market

automotive infotainment market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-infotainment-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800