Supercapacitor Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Company Profiles, Type and Application, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Segment Demand for Forecast through 2027 – Maxwell, Panasonic, NEC TOKIN, Nesscap, AVX

“Supercapacitors Market is valued at USD 821.33 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 3029.92 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 20.50% over the forecast period.”

According to the Regional Segmentation the Supercapacitor Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Top Key Players:

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

Nesscap

AVX

ELNA

Korchip

Nippon Chemi-Con

Ioxus

LS Mtron

Nichicon

Shenzhen Technology Innovation Green (TIG)

VinaTech

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Samwha

Haerbin Jurong Newpower

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

Beijing HCC Energy

Jianghai Capacitor

Supreme Power Solutions

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Heter Electronics

CAP-XX

Global Supercapacitors Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the global market accounting largest market share and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Transition to sustainable technologies, such as electric vehicle adoption, and the growing investment in renewable energy in the U.S. and Canada will fuel the growth potential of the market. According to world Health Organization (WHO) in U.S, the increased deployment of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in the New Policies Scenario, which includes the impact of announced policy ambitions, global electric car sales reach 23 million and the stock exceeds 130 million vehicles in 2030. The increasing amount of business investments in this region is anticipated to increase industry growth. Hence, the high demand for electronics like mobile, tablets, and others are also driving for the region in the forecast period. According to world Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the United States total national vehicle miles traveled (VMT) increased by 3.3 % to 1.58 trillion miles compared to its value 1.54 trillion miles, they were 30 plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) models and 37 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models available in the United States , the Sales of HEVs were slowly declining but PEV sales hit an all-time record of 159,616 units during the year, several additional automobile manufacturers announced plans to offer all electric vehicles by the 2020.The supercapacitor market is at the nascent stage and is expected to exhibit exponential rate in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The automotive industry has been growing rapidly in China, and the country is playing an increasingly important role in the global automotive market. In addition, the government of China views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector, as one of the country’s pillar industries. According to world Health Organization (WHO) 2018 in China, the Electric mobility continues to grow rapidly, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million, up 2 million from the previous year and almost doubling the number of new electric car registrations, The People’s Republic of China remained the world’s largest electric car market. Moreover in Japan, utility providers are incorporating smart electricity meters. The Japanese government has also shifted its focus to demand-side management and there is an increased emphasis on energy security and resiliency through the smart grid and energy efficiency technologies.

Supercapacitor Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Type:- Double layer capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, Hybrid capacitors (Composite Hybrids, Asymmetric Hybrids, Battery- type Hybrids )

By Application:- Energy Storage, Power System, Electronic Device, Laptop, Audio system, Camera, Solar Watch, Smoke Detector, Power Backup, Engine, UPS, Buses, EV/HEV, Trains and Locomotives, Defibrillators, Aircraft

By On the Basis of Vertical:- Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Energy, Medical, Aerospace & Defense

By Material Used in Supercapacitors- Activated carbon, Carbide derived carbon, Carbon aerogel, Graphene, Metal Oxides, Conductive Polymers

By Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content:

