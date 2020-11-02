Super special offer for this Acer Zeroframe FreeSync 165 Hz and 1 ms gaming monitor

The screen is an important element and shouldn’t be neglected! If you want to improve the picture quality, here is the Acer Zeroframe which is available as a bonus at a great price!

Acer Zeroframe: a fast and fluid gaming screen!

The Acer Zeroframe is a 23.8-inch diagonal display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. In addition, it has the Freesync technology which synchronizes the screen image with that sent by the graphics card to prevent it from tearing and skipping images. Goodbye blur effects or ghosting, you get a perfectly clear picture!

To protect your eyes from eye strain from blue light, the screen has built-in filters.

In terms of connectivity, the Acer Zeroframe has:

2 HDMI (2.0) ports 1 DisplayPort (1.2) audio output

The price counts 179 euros, while it is over 200 euros on average. And if you’re looking for a powerful processor for a new machine, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is also available at an affordable price.

3 reasons to be tempted

Freesync compatibility 165 Hz and 1 ms price-performance ratio

