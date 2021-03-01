Super promotion on the powerful 128 GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch

Do you need more space for your Nintendo Switch? The SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo allows you to add 128GB to your system. It’s ideal for storing all of your favorite games in one place. Everything with an excellent price-performance ratio, because it costs less than 25 euros.

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card: more space for more efficiency

The SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo has 128 GB of additional storage. This is a reliable and powerful memory card as it is licensed under the Nitendo license.

This SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card offers a transfer rate of up to 100 MB / s, so games can be loaded quickly. In addition, it has a storage temperature that varies between -25 ° C and 85 ° C.

This great SanDisk card is available for the modest sum of € 22.88 instead of € 42.99, which equates to a saving of € 20.11. (By the way, the Logitech MK470 keyboard and mouse are also affordable.)

3 good reasons to succumb?

Licensed by Nitendo Great Value for Money Loads games quickly

Affiliate links

