Super promotion on the 2021 Samsung Neo QLED 50 ” QE50QN90A 4K UHD Black TV

To fully enjoy your moments of distraction (TV channels, movies, series, video games, etc.) there is nothing like a powerful smart TV. For this purpose, the Hitek team offers you the Neo QLED from Samsung. LED televisions have come a long way for the brand, be it in terms of quality, functionality or aesthetics. Plus, if you buy it now, you’ll get a $ 300 discount too.

Samsung neo qled 50 ” QE50QN90A: the TV you need!

Samsung has revolutionized its smart TVs. In addition to the image quality, which has become sharper than ever before, the new Neo QLED series is also equipped with an anti-reflective filter. At 33 million pixels, it’s an even more fascinating novelty. From now on, the Smart TV QE50QN90A can easily adapt to any corner of the interior.

Note that the Neo QLED TV also has new features like Smart Health, a feature that accompanies you during your workout. Via a webcam that you pair with the TV, the app can check and count your repetitions to keep track of your progress and give you feedback.

Another interesting feature regarding this TV is undoubtedly the addition of a video chat with Google Duo. You can use your webcam to stay signed in even when the screen is in lock mode. Finally, note that this is a high-end product that is presenting itself as a great competitor to OLED technology.

You guessed it, there is still a lot to be said about the Samsung Neo QLED 50 ” QE50QN90A 4K UHD Black TV 2021, but what is certain is that it won’t disappoint. To benefit from this latest innovation from Samsung, you have to pay € 1,499 instead of the usual € 1,799. (By the way, if you want to increase the performance of your device, don’t forget that the Intel Core i9 9900Kf also comes out at a discount.)

3 good reasons to fall for it?

Top product with impeccable picture and sound quality. Antireflection and other on-board technologies for better visual comfort. Excellent price-performance ratio and affordable price with savings of € 300

