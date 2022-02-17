Super promotion for this portable Android TV projector with a diagonal of 381 cm

In recent years, the Anker brand has arrived with high-quality accessories for smartphones and has since developed many other products. For example we have the Eufy range which aims at home automation with robot vacuum cleaners and security cameras bundled like the eufyCam 2 Pro which is currently on sale but also video projectors like the Nebula Mars II Pro. This benefits from a 100 euro discount and is good for the wallet.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro: a large diagonal portable projector

The Nebula Mars II Pro is therefore a portable projector from the Anker brand and represents very good value for money since it is currently priced at 499.99 euros.

This model offers very good brightness thanks to IntelliBright DLP technology. It therefore projects an image with a brightness of 500 ANSI lumens, giving you a very sharp image. Regarding the size of the display, it can represent a diagonal of up to 150 inches, so you can fully enjoy your films and series on your wall. Remember to plan for a large room.

Big plus, Android TV is in the game and you can therefore install all the applications you want from the Google PlayStore (Android, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, MyCanal, etc.).

And for the sound, it is equipped with 2 speakers with a power of 10 watts that offer high quality surround sound.

Otherwise, if you’re looking to change your TV, we also have a good plan for a Samsung NEO QLED 4K TV at an unbeatable price.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.