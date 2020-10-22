Super promo on this LG UltraGear 27-inch HDR10, 144 Hz and 1 ms gaming display

This morning we offered you a powerful M.2 NVMe SSD from Corsair and a gaming headset from SteelSeries. We’re now going to the screen with an LG UltraGear that is perfect for gamers.

LG UltraGear: a 144 Hz gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B is an LED gaming screen with a beautiful diagonal of 68 cm and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 ms, making it perfect for demanding gamers who want a smooth, responsive picture. This is enhanced by AMD FreeSync technology which synchronizes the display and graphics card to prevent tearing and skipping frames.

This screen also has many other features to make the user experience much better.

Reduced motion BlurBlack stabilizer for dark scenes. Crosshairs for better aiming. Anti-flicker filter. Anti-blue light

In terms of connectivity, the LG UltraGear has 2 HDMI ports.

This gaming screen currently costs 224 euros while it cost 279 euros or 55 euros less.

3 good reasons to crack

Image quality Numerous functions 144 Hz and 1 ms

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.