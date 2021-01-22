Super promo for the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite wireless bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound

Winter sales hit heavily with great promotions and today it’s the turn of the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite bluetooth speaker to take advantage of that.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: 360-degree sound

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite is a nomad speaker that works in Bluetooth by pairing it with a smartphone or tablet (up to 30m). It has great 360 degree sound so you don’t have to think about how to position it in your home. You ask and let’s go!

In addition to this special feature, this speaker offers a very presented bass and a powerful sound, perfect for evenings with friends. You can also personalize the sound through a special application available for free on mobile devices, but also update it.

If you are planning to go to the mountains for your next vacation, you can take it with you as it is extremely resilient. IPX7 certified, it does not fear water up to 1 meter deep, dust and drops for 30 minutes.

In terms of autonomy, the brand announces no less than 15 hours of continuous playback with a single small fee. It’s also compatible with fast reloading.

While the suggested price was 139 euros, he took advantage of several special offers, but it’s even more interesting for sale as the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite is only 59 euros! Otherwise, we also have a small connected speaker from Lenovo, which has the special feature of having a screen and a camera.

