Super promo for Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

If you no longer want wireless headphones and prefer comfortable headphones, you will find a lot of information about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 here.

Sennheiser Momentum 3: a very high quality wireless headphone

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are wireless headphones that land on your head. The latter offers great comfort to the user thanks to its memory foam located on the headband and in the pads that wrap your ears. Plus, it’s not faux leather, it’s real leather, so you have a helmet that can last over time.

This headset has many features like Smart Stop and Pause which are automatically activated when you save. It also has active noise canceling technology that offers 3 modes depending on the environment. In the transparent listening mode, you can even have a conversation with a friend without removing the headset from your head.

Many commands are easily accessible, so you can control your playlist and even activate Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, built right into the latter. In addition, you can also use the Google Assistant or Siri.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 was priced at $ 399 but is temporarily trading at $ 280. Attention, the promotion ends soon! And if your smartphone is getting on in years, here is a good plan for the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Why fall for this wireless headset?

Premium model Active noise reduction Integrated Amazon Alexa

