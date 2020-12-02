Super promo for Black Friday on the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G smartphone with the offered Oppo Watch

This year, the Oppo brand stood out from the competition with the Find X2 Pro 5G, which has an impressive technical blade. The latter offers a reduction of 350 euros.

Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G: a very high quality smartphone

The Find X2 Pro 5G does not have to envy the competition. It shows a beautiful 6.7-inch diagonal with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The latter is HDR10 + compatible and even offers the luxury of a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The following is under the hood:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12 GB Graphics chip: Adreno 650 Storage: 512 GB

You’re guaranteed to run all the games and applications you want, and even the greediest ones.

When it comes to photography, he is also a real champion, he is one of the best cameras of the moment.

48 megapixels, wide angle 13 megapixels, telephoto x548 megapixels, ultra wide angle

And for the front you have to rely on a 32 megapixel sensor.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4260 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging. In 38 minutes it goes from 0 to 100% using the superVOOC 2.0 technology.

It was launched at a price of 1199 euros and currently costs 849 euros. This model is eligible for the offered Oppo Watch Connected Watch. We also have a good plan for a Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite at a low price.

3 good reasons to crack

Super display 120 Hz 1440p Fastest charge 65 W! High performance

