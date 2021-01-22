Super offer for the powerful 1 TB Sabrent Rocket Q4 M.2 NVMe SSD with heat sink

If you are looking for a powerful M.2 NVMe SSD, don’t miss this offer as it is the superb Sabrent Rocket Q4 with heat sink.

Sabrent Rocket Q4: a high-performance NVMe

There are many models of M.2 NVMe SSDs, but not all are equally powerful, but the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q4 is characterized by stratospheric speeds! The latter can get up to 4700MB / s reading and 1800MB / s writing, assuming you plug it into a PCIe 4.0 / NVMe 1.3 port, install on an older configuration, but flow rates are lower.

The latter is full of technologies that make it possible to be one of the best:

Support for SMART & TRIM commands Interface ONFi 2.3 to 4.0 firmware upgradeable

In addition, the latter is equipped with a pre-installed heat sink to prevent the memory chips from overheating.

If you are afraid of losing all your data, you should know that Acronis True Image for Sabrent software is built in to easily clone your old drives and choose the sector size (512 bytes or 4K bytes) depending on your usage.

On average it is around 190/200 euros, but at the moment and mainly thanks to sales, it is 159.89 euros. We also have 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM on offer.

Why jump on this offer?

High-performance SSD Supplied and pre-installed heat sink Price-performance ratio

