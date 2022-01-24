Super noise canceling headphones are on sale

If you’re tired of your in-ear headphones and are looking for quality wireless headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is currently enjoying a very nice reduction for sale.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: ultra-comfortable headphones

Bose is a recognized brand in the audio world and today we offer you a promotion for the QuietComfort 35 II model. The latter is of the closed type with large pads equipped with memory foam to ensure excellent support. You can keep it on your head for hours without pain.

The manufacturer has adopted NFC for customization, so you just have to place your smartphone on your helmet to register it, it happens by itself, no intervention is required on your part.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II features active noise cancellation technology, which means it isolates you from the outside world so you can enjoy your favorite music and playlists.

Big positive point, its autonomy. It can last no less than 20 hours on a single charge and, as a bonus, is compatible with fast charging. 10 minutes can recover more than 2h30 listening.

For a long time it was advertised at 299.99 euros, but you can order it in the sale for 199.99 euros. It is a great companion if you have chosen the Galaxy S21.

3 good reasons to succumb

Super comfortableExcellent autonomyVery good noise reduction

