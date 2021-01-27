Super Jay’s Q-Seven wireless headphones get over 50% instant discount

If you want a great wireless headset right now and on sale, the Jays Q-Seven is over 50% off.

Jays Q-Seven: Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

The Jays Q-Seven is a powerful wireless headset that offers very good rendering and is also equipped with active noise reduction technology. The latter is controlled with a small button to the left of the helmet.

For the finish, the Swedish brand has opted for a sober, no-frills design that gives it a premium look. Like the ear cups, the headband is made of synthetic leather and memory foam. You will therefore have great comfort with the latter.

In terms of commands, we find the most important ones, that is, to start, adjust the volume, navigate your playlist or activate your voice assistant like that of Google or Amazon.

Pairing is done in Bluetooth 5.0, but it is also possible to use the mini-jack connector when the battery is almost empty.

For the price it is currently 69.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros, more than 50% discount. It would be perfect with the Vivo X51 smartphone that we put on sale yesterday.

Why fall for this offer?

Active noise reduction Premium finish. Good battery life

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.