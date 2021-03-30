Super Generics Market Expected to Garner 2X CAGR by 2028| Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical & Celgene Corporation

A super generic drug is an improved version of an original drug which has lost product patent protection. The product patent for the original drug will have expired or have been circumvented by the company developing the super generics.

Teva is the largest manufacturer of generic drugs in the world.

Teva is one of the cheapest pharma stocks out there, trading at a meager 0.7 times revenue and 4.3 times earnings. Meanwhile, the industry average stands at about 4.9 times sales and 34 times profits. In 2020, Teva’s sales declined by just 1% compared to 2019, to $16.7 billion.

Virtually no one is making generics in the USA. Most drugs utilized in the USA are generics.

Various strategies used to develop the super generics are Quality by Design, Multifunctional Excipient, and Reformulation by Improving the Pharmacokinetic Parameters & Drug Release, Modification in Design & Dosage Form.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical & Celgene Corporation

Market segments on the basis of:

By Type

Oral

Injectable

Others

By Applications/End users

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

Super Generics Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

