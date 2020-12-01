Super Flash Sale on the powerful AMD RYZEN 5 3500X processor

We don’t need to introduce AMD’s Ryzen 5, we all know that they are powerful and versatile processors. Today we are offering the AMD RYZEN 5 3500X for flash sale.

AMD RYZEN 5 3500X: an alternative to the Intel Core i7-97xx

AMD is back in the race and its latest versions are proof of that, including in the graphics card space. If you want to change the flag and switch to AMD, here is a very interesting good plan.

The AMD RYZEN 5 3500X is a processor that knows its way around both greedy software and games. Here are its specs:

Socket AM4 Base frequency: 3.6 GHz Frequency in boost mode: 4.1 GHz Architecture: Zen 2 Engraving unit: 7 nm Number of cores: 6 L1 cache: 64 K per core L2 cache: 512 K per core L3 cache : 32MB shared

This CPU has a heat dissipation system developed by AMD called Wraith Stealth. It’s efficient and quiet compared to previous models.

This processor cost around 200 euros, but at the moment it’s an exceptional 154 euros during this flash sale. And this is how it goes for a curved 144 Hz gaming monitor.

Why choose this processor?

Software and gaming performance Good AMD cooler Top power price ratio!

