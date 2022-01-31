Super Flash Sale for this 4K UHD LED TV that has just dropped to under €300

Super Flash Sale for this 4K UHD LED TV that has just dropped to under €300

The sale isn’t over yet and if you’re looking for a great opportunity to swap out your TV or install another one in your home, the Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1 benefits from a very nice reduction and lets you go below the 300 mark. Euro.

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1: it has everything great at a mini price

A recognized brand for its unbeatable value for money devices, Xiaomi has launched a range of 4K UHD LED TVs, including the Mi Smart TV P1. The latter has a panel with a diagonal of 43 inches or approximately 109 cm with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). It’s also HDR10 and HLG compatible for super contrast and super brightness, guaranteeing a high level of image detail.

On the sound side, it is equipped with a double speaker with a power of 8W compatible with DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital 5.1, Virtual Dolby Digital to guarantee you good audio quality since the picture isn’t that not the only important part of a TV.

Regarding connectivity we find the following:

3 HDMI ports (2.0 including an eARC port) 3 USB 2.0 ports 1 Ethernet port

Like all latest generation TVs, it is above all a SmartTV and with Android TV you can install many applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, YouTube, etc.

Instead of 349.99 euros, it went to 299.99 euros in a flash sale. We also have a very good model from Samsung on offer.

Why fall for this model?

For HDR10 HLG picture qualityFor DTS Dolby SoundFor Android TV and its apps

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.