This year, 25 million voters in six federal states are being called upon to elect new state parliaments: Baden-W├╝rttemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt in the spring, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin in the fall. The highlight of the election marathon will be the federal election in September, which will end the 16-year era of Angela Merkel’s (CDU) Chancellor. “Each of these elections has i …