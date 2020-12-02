Super Deezer Premium Pack for 12 months with a membership card

If you have a Deezer account and have run out of ads, you can upgrade to the premium plan for 9.99 euros per month or for more than 119 euros for 12 months. Today we offer you an exclusive 1-year Deezer Premium package with the FNAC + membership card at an unbeatable price.

FNAC + with 12 months of Deezer

The FNAC + card gives you access to many benefits, but normally you have to pay 9.99 euros for a year.

Free and unlimited delivery (within one working day at FNAC or DARTY, in 2 hours flat rate or by arrangement and installation of your TV) The possibility of collecting euros to then spend them on the two brands. Access to sales private and weekends for members with exclusive offers and discounts 5% discount on many departments Reduced price for shows Unlimited access to ePresse and Izneo for comics / manga discounts with over 70 partners

With the exclusive package, you get a 12-month Deezer Premium subscription as a bonus:

56 million tracksAds-freeZap unlimitedOffline mode

This package currently costs 60 euros for the 2 subscriptions or more than 55% discount. And to enjoy your playlist, we have a great price on the Jabra Elite 65T wireless headphones.

Why succumb to this offer?

FNAC + benefits also apply to DARTYDeezer Premium to listen to all the music you want. Over 55% discount!

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.