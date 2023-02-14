Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd-most watched in history

Sunday’s Tremendous Bowl was the third most-watched tv present in historical past, with an estimated 113 million folks watching the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2015 sport between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the file at 114,442,000 viewers adopted by Tremendous Bowl 48 in 2014 on Fox between Seattle and Denver (112,191,000).

Fox stated Monday that the preliminary numbers embody the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes in addition to streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital websites. The figures are by way of Nielsen’s Quick Nationwide knowledge and Adobe Analytics.

Ultimate Nielsen knowledge will likely be out there on Tuesday.

This was Fox’s tenth Tremendous Bowl because it started airing NFL video games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports activities historical past.

It might even be a slight enhance over the 112.3 million common for final yr’s Tremendous Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was broadcast by NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock and NFL digital websites.

In line with Adobe Analytics, the digital feed averaged a Tremendous Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% enhance over final yr (6 million) and greater than double Fox’s final Tremendous Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).

Rihanna’s halftime present averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Tremendous Bowl historical past. Katy Perry’s 2015 efficiency nonetheless holds the highest mark at 121 million.

The Spanish-language viewers common for the sport was 951,000, which set the file for the most-watched Tremendous Bowl sport in Spanish-language cable tv historical past. It was additionally essentially the most watched non-soccer occasion in Spanish-language cable historical past.

