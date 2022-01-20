Super Bock Super Rock confirms four more artists – one of them is C. Tangana

If all goes well, the festival will return to Meco this July. Capicua also joins the lineup.

C. Tangana is a Spanish musician who fuses multiple genres.

Super Bock Super Rock announced four more artists for the 2022 edition this Thursday, January 20: Spanish C. Tangana, French Woodkid, American Sofi Tukker (in DJ set mode) and Portuguese Capicua are the confirmed names.

The festival returns to Meco between July 14th and 16th. The lineup has featured A$AP Rocky, Foals, Hot Chip, Flume, Leon Bridges, Jungle (in the DJ set), GoldLink, Boy Pablo, David & Miguel, Baba Ali, Ganso, Pedro de Tróia, Los Bitchos and Working Men’s Club .

Tickets already purchased remain valid for this new edition. But there are still tickets: The general ticket costs 115 euros, the day ticket 58 euros.

