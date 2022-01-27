Super Bock Super Rock announces 5 new features for this year’s poster

Local Natives are one of the bands joining the line-up. The festival returns to Meco in July.

Super Bock Super Rock announced four additional artists for the 2022 issue poster this Thursday, January 27: Local Natives, Nathy Peluso, Declan McKenna, Cosmo’s Midnight and Rui Vargas are the confirmed names.

The festival returns to Meco between July 14th and 16th. The lineup has featured A$AP Rocky, Foals, C. Tangana, Hot Chip, Flume, Leon Bridges, Jungle (in DJ set), GoldLink, Capicua, Sofi Tukker, Boy Pablo, Woodkid, David & Miguel, Baba Ali, Ganso, Pedro de Troia, Los Bitchos and Working Men’s Club.

Tickets purchased for the edition that did not take place due to the pandemic remain valid. There are still tickets: The general ticket costs 115 euros, the day ticket 58 euros.

