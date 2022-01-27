Super Bock Super Rock announces 5 new features for this year’s poster

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 27, 2022
0

Super Bock Super Rock announces 5 new features for this year’s poster

Local Natives are one of the bands joining the line-up. The festival returns to Meco in July.

Super Bock Super Rock announced four additional artists for the 2022 issue poster this Thursday, January 27: Local Natives, Nathy Peluso, Declan McKenna, Cosmo’s Midnight and Rui Vargas are the confirmed names.

The festival returns to Meco between July 14th and 16th. The lineup has featured A$AP Rocky, Foals, C. Tangana, Hot Chip, Flume, Leon Bridges, Jungle (in DJ set), GoldLink, Capicua, Sofi Tukker, Boy Pablo, Woodkid, David & Miguel, Baba Ali, Ganso, Pedro de Troia, Los Bitchos and Working Men’s Club.

Tickets purchased for the edition that did not take place due to the pandemic remain valid. There are still tickets: The general ticket costs 115 euros, the day ticket 58 euros.

Click on the gallery to discover some of the new festivals that will take place in Portugal in 2022 if all goes well.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 27, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Diogo Piçarra and Os Quatro e Meia give concerts in the Algarve – and tickets cost € 3

Diogo Piçarra and Os Quatro e Meia give concerts in the Algarve – and tickets cost € 3

August 20, 2021
Photo of For Halloween he poses with cardboard monsters at sunset (40 photos)

For Halloween he poses with cardboard monsters at sunset (40 photos)

October 29, 2020
Photo of Second evacuation machine landed in Kabul | free press

Second evacuation machine landed in Kabul | free press

August 17, 2021
Photo of This very moving short film will make you cry bitter tears

This very moving short film will make you cry bitter tears

November 26, 2020
Back to top button