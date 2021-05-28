Super Absorbent Polymers Market valuation of ~US$ 13.6 Bn over the forecast period

The global demand for super absorbent polymers reached 8,166.8 Kilo Tons in 2018, unveils the new research report on the super absorbent polymers market by PMR. As per PMR research study, the super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow by ~5% CAGR during the forecast period. Changing consumer preference and growing awareness about hygiene products is expected to pave the way for super absorbent polymers market growth in the coming years.

According to the analysis, disposable diapers is the major application segment for superabsorbent polymers. With increasing hygiene awareness all over the globe, the demand for baby diapers is increasing steadily. Super absorbent polymers used in baby diapers absorb urine readily and thus, owing to the convenience they offer, diapers are being readily adopted. Increasing demand for thinner diapers is creating demand for super absorbent polymers with higher absorbing properties.

Furthermore, factors such as increased demand for disposable diapers and adult incontinence products are expected to build-up growth potential for the super absorbent polymers market during 2019-2029. The global super absorbent polymers market has registered significant growth in the last few years and was valued at ~US$ 8.1 Bn in 2018. Riding on this wave of success, it is expected to reach a market valuation of ~US$ 13.6 Bn over the forecast period.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3258

Rising Market Attractiveness of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive regions for the super absorbent polymers market in terms of consumption. Japan, China, and South Korea collectively account for the lion’s share in terms of production as they house many local as well as global producers of super absorbent polymers. Therefore, many of the local as well as global manufacturers are increasing their production capacities in order to cater to the growing demand for super absorbent polymers.

In October 2014, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. announced the expansion of its production capacity at the Himeji plant. The company planned to expand its production capacity up to 50,000 MT/Y.

In April 2014, BASF SE and Sinopec inaugurated two new plants for superabsorbent polymers and acrylic acid at their Verbund site, BASF-YPC Co., Ltd in China.

Request For Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3258

Disposable Diapers – A Prime Mover for the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

A robust market trajectory is projected for the super absorbent polymers market. In addition, disposable diapers using a sodium polyacrylate are expected to remain the prominent application of super absorbent polymers.

The disposable diaper industry has been experiencing robust growth rate, especially in developing economies such as China, India, Japan, etc. Increasing awareness for usage of disposable diapers and high birth rates in the region are expected to further drive the diaper industry growth.

Sodium polyacrylate is an ideal choice for personal care products, such as disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. Furthermore, sodium polyacrylate is also used as a thickening agent in industrial applications and is also used for water retention in the agriculture industry.

Company Profiles:

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

KAO Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd.

LG Chemicals Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

Quan Zhou Banglida Industry Co. LTd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Sinofloc Chemical Ltd.

SNF (U.K.) Ltd.

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3258

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com