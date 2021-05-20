Super Absorbent Polymers Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The increasing demand for adult and baby diapers in developing economies, surging demand for female hygiene products due to growing hygiene awareness, and rising SAP consumption in agricultural methods are driving the demand of the market.

The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

Top Companies Operating in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market and Profiled in the Report are:

AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate Sodium Polyacrylate Polysaccharides Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers) Industrial Medical (Wound Dressing) Others



The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Super Absorbent Polymers market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Super Absorbent Polymers market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Super Absorbent Polymers market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Super Absorbent Polymers market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

