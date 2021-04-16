Super Absorbent Polymers Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The report titled ‘Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report Forecast to 2027’ offers a holistic overview of the Super Absorbent Polymers industry to present an accurate estimation of the growth in the coming years. The report is an all-inclusive document providing vital and beneficial information related to the market size and share of the global and regional scale. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth of the industry. The report also performs an exhaustive historical analysis and generates current market scenario to offer an accurate forecast for the upcoming years.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of the super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period as the super absorbent polymers are extensively used in horticulture, gardening, golf course, and forestry. Besides, the capabilities of water retention and absorption of the SAP has driven the product demand in the agricultural segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate Sodium Polyacrylate Polysaccharides Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers) Industrial Medical (Wound Dressing) Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Super Absorbent Polymers industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Super Absorbent Polymers market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Super Absorbent Polymers market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

