Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Set to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market in 2019 was around USD 9 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 15 Billion by 2026.

Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) also known as slush powder tends to absorb and retain large volumes of liquids to its mass. Hydrogels, which are also called water-absorbing polymers, when mixed with aqueous solutions get absorbed through hydrogen bonding with water. The swelling ratio of a superabsorbent polymer can reach an order of 1000:1.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market, but not restricted to include BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., SDP Global Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., KAO Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson Technology, and Others.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Agriculture

Baby Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Female Hygiene Products

Others

The superabsorbent polymer is bifurcated into agriculture, female hygiene products, adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and others. Baby diapers are expected to dominate the market as superabsorbent polymers used in baby diapers absorb nearly 30 times their weight in liquid form. Once this polymer comes in contact with moisture, it changes its form from powdered state to gel, helping the child to sit or sleep in a wet diaper. Increasing awareness about hygiene has also resulted in a higher demand for female hygiene products.

The Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

